New Year 2023: Over 3,000 people caught for traffic rules violation in Mumbai1 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2023, 12:57 PM IST
Mumbai: A large number of police personnel were deployed across the city for the safety of citizens during the celebration.
People across the world thronged party places and welcomed New Year 2023 with a bang. Massive new year celebrations started in all the cities on Saturday evening and continued till midnight. However, many people broke driving safety rules on Mumbai roads in Maharashtra.