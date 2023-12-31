Delhi, Bengaluru, Lucknow and other major cities across India have stepped up security arrangments and some of these cities have even imposed restrictions for the general public, bars and restaurants ahead of the New Year celebrations. Check city-wise details here:

Follow Happy New Year 2024 LIVE Updates here Delhi The Delhi Police has already intensified security checks at Connaught Place and other hubs. "We have identified 59 spots where people will come to celebrate New Year. We will take steps to prevent drunk driving cases and prioritise women's safety to avoid eve-teasing incidents," said DCP (Shahdara) Rohit Meena. ALSO READ: New Year 2024: 5 key finance-related changes set for rollout from January 1 The Delhi Police is set to deploy more 10,000 personnel across the city on New Year's Eve to rein in violators. Police will keep extra vigil in Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar, Hauz Khas, and South Extension markets, among other places on the eve of New Year. Delhi Police DCP Northeast Joy N Tirkey said, "Hooliganism will not be tolerated; we will be very ruthless. He added that “Police will ensure that the happiness of the New Year remains intact and the thin line between celebrating and creating distress for others should not be crossed."

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Police's Joint CP (Law and Order) Upendra Kumar Agarwal said:

> Bars, malls and restaurant owners have been made aware of section 144 of CrPC and the guidelines.

> Bars and clubs will have to take responsibility for the fact that they will not allow more people than their sitting capacity.

> Bars and clubs should take care of the decibel constraints and timing. Sound needs to be put off after a stipulated time

> Random checks to be conducted to check if liquor is being served after the stipulated time. Liquor can be served at bars till 11 pm. Adhere to the timing on the bar license

> Those drinking and driving will be punished

> Cars parked outside the parking lot will be towed away. No parking near Hazratganj

> Police have already started conducting a five-day campaign against drinking and driving.

> If there is any incident of eve-teasing, the police will deal with it

> Barricading at 1090 Chauraha, G20 road Ganeshwar Mishra road

