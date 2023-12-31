Delhi, Bengaluru, Lucknow and other major cities across India have stepped up security arrangments and some of these cities have even imposed restrictions for the general public, bars and restaurants ahead of the New Year celebrations. Check city-wise details here: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi The Delhi Police has already intensified security checks at Connaught Place and other hubs. "We have identified 59 spots where people will come to celebrate New Year. We will take steps to prevent drunk driving cases and prioritise women's safety to avoid eve-teasing incidents," said DCP (Shahdara) Rohit Meena. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Delhi Police is set to deploy more 10,000 personnel across the city on New Year's Eve to rein in violators. Police will keep extra vigil in Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar, Hauz Khas, and South Extension markets, among other places on the eve of New Year.

Delhi Police DCP Northeast Joy N Tirkey said, "Hooliganism will not be tolerated; we will be very ruthless. He added that “Police will ensure that the happiness of the New Year remains intact and the thin line between celebrating and creating distress for others should not be crossed." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Police's Joint CP (Law and Order) Upendra Kumar Agarwal said:

> Bars, malls and restaurant owners have been made aware of section 144 of CrPC and the guidelines.

> Bars and clubs will have to take responsibility for the fact that they will not allow more people than their sitting capacity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

> Bars and clubs should take care of the decibel constraints and timing. Sound needs to be put off after a stipulated time

> Random checks to be conducted to check if liquor is being served after the stipulated time. Liquor can be served at bars till 11 pm. Adhere to the timing on the bar license {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

> Those drinking and driving will be punished

> Cars parked outside the parking lot will be towed away. No parking near Hazratganj

> Police have already started conducting a five-day campaign against drinking and driving. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

> If there is any incident of eve-teasing, the police will deal with it

> Barricading at 1090 Chauraha, G20 road Ganeshwar Mishra road

Mumbai The Mumbai Police imposed Section 144 in the city till January 18. Other restrictions include the flying of drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, para motors, paragliders, and hot air balloons over the city. These restrictions will be in place for 30 days, m several reports said.

Police said around 2500 police personnel including three deputy commissioners of police, six assistant commissioners of police, 53 police inspectors, and 176 police sub-inspectors will be deployed to ensure the safety of every citizen visiting the city.

To avoid traffic snarls and congestion on New Year's Eve, Mumbai Traffic police issued regulatory and prohibitory orders for areas and roads near Juhu Beach from 2 pm on December 31 till 8 am on January 1. Parts of Juhu Church Road, Juhu Road, Juhu Tara Road and Vaikunthalal Marg declared as 'No Parking' zones, news agency ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bengaluru, Karnataka The Bengaluru Police said they have fixed a deadline of 1 am for New Year parties after which no hotels, clubs, and pubs, will be allowed to remain open. Bengaluru Police also launched a campaign against ‘Drink and Drive’ across the city.

Restrictions have also been imposed around MG Road, Brigade Road, Museum Road, Rest House Road, and Residency Cross Road. "No vehicular movement will be allowed except police and essential services vehicles, between 8 pm on December 31 and 1 am on January 1," police said.

Apart from this, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayanand said: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

> Police have set up sky towers and a control room and installed CCTV cameras.

> Overall, the intention is that those who come here for celebrations should not be inconvenienced, and they too should not cause inconvenience.

> Police have made a separate gangway for the women and deployment of women officers has also been done. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hyderabad, Telangana "We request those partying on New Year's Eve to have at least one person with them who's not drunk, to drive them back," said Commissioner of Hyderabad Police K. Srinivas Reddy.

"Overspeeding should not be indulged in, that will attract most stringent of punishments...," he added, saying that new drug-detection kits have arrived. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bhubaneswar and Cuttack On Zero Night celebrations, CP Bhubaneswar in Odisha, Soumendra Priyadarshini said:

> Police will deploy more mobile patrols to reduce our response time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

> Police will take very strong actions against road rage and drunk driving.

> Police appealed to the citizens to enjoy within the limits of the law.

Chandigarh, Punjab Kanwardeep Kaur, SSP, Chandigarh said: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

> More than 1,000 police officers are ready; paramilitary forces are also being deployed.

> Special forces will be deployed to check on drunk and driving

Himachal Pradesh Kullu SP Sakshi Verma and Shimla SP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

> Around 200 Police officers and home guard personnel have been additionally deployed for traffic and law and order management

> Traffic wings of various districts will also assist us.

> Police have divided Shamila city into five sectors and Shimla district into five sectors. A rescue team will be present in every sector..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

> Lahaul and Spiti police carried out drone surveillance given the huge number of tourists arriving here on the occasion of New Year.

Puducherry In Puducherry, police investigated the private hotels as tourists throng the city for the New Year celebrations, police officials said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir Security has also been tightened in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir ahead of New Year celebrations.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!