New Year 2024: As crowds eagerly gather in Goa to partake in the New Year celebrations, the state is anticipated to experience dry weather prevailing throughout the weekend, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In its daily briefing, the met department said, “Haze or shallow fog is expected in isolated areas on December 30, with the general weather forecast indicating dry conditions prevailing during this period."

Nevertheless, there were minimal variations in minimum temperatures noted over the 24 hours on Saturday, consistent with the existing climate pattern.

Earlier on Friday exhibited a slight chill, marked by a distinctive haze and fog-like atmosphere in certain areas during the early morning, the day swiftly transitioned to warmer conditions by late morning.

Panaji recorded a peak temperature of 35.4°C during the day, indicating a rapid resurgence of heat.

The IMD's extended forecast suggests an extended period of dry conditions, projected to endure from December 30 to January 4, signalling a departure from the typical seasonal weather in the coastal state.

As the favoured choice for New Year celebrations, Goa has encountered traffic congestion since December 25 along the roads leading to popular beaches such as Calangute, Candolim, Baga, and Vagator in North Goa.