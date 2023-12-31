New Year 2024: Goa braces for New Year's celebration amid unusual dryness, winter warmth
Goa is expected to have dry weather throughout the weekend for the New Year celebrations, according to the Met department.
New Year 2024: As crowds eagerly gather in Goa to partake in the New Year celebrations, the state is anticipated to experience dry weather prevailing throughout the weekend, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Earlier, SP North| Goa Police, said in a post on X, “Visiting Goa? Count on the dedicated Goa Tourist Police; a Specialized unit of Goa Police, trained to ensure tourist security & address their concerns. Goapolice1091 Tourist police at Manohar International Airport. Ensuring a secure tourist season in Goa👮🏻♂️".
The upcoming New Year's celebrations beckon for joyous festivities, providing an opportunity to connect with loved ones and elevate our aspirations for the coming year.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!