Snowfall prediction: These destinations in India expected to witness snow around New Year 2024
Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand may witness rainfall and snow in the mid and higher hills from December 30 to January 1.
Thousands of tourists are thronging to hill stations to experience snowfall around New Year 2024. While in many hill stations snowfall has already happened, weather forecasting scientists have predicted a dip in temperature along with snowfall in several destinations around New Year.