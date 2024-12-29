Ahead of the New Year celebrations, the UP Special Task Force (STF) on 29 December arrested two smugglers in the wee hours with 5.920 kilogram of charas, worth ₹30 lakh, in Barabanki district, reported Hindustan Times.

Confirming the news, the STF officials said that the two men are from Bihar and identified as Siddarth Kumar Srivastava – from Motihari in West Champaran, and Amit Kumar – from Mufassil in East Champaran.

The two smugglers were arrested from near Chatrasaal village on Ayodhya-Lucknow highway under Satrikh police station limits around 2.30 am, added the report.

Modus operandi: The STF official stated that the two accused revealed that they smuggled charas from Nepal in small quantities and supplied the contraband, in bulk, to their clients in Delhi and Gautambuddhanagar.

He added that fearing being caught at the India-Nepal border, the accused used to smuggle small quantity of Charas from Nepal in multiple times and drop the drugs in jungle area.

Spilling more beans, the STF official mentioned that the accused's regular clients was one Mishra of West Uttar Pradesh. Despite being able to identify him, the accused didn’t know his full name and used to remain in contact with him through WhatsApp and other applications.

The official stated that Mishra had placed his demand of charas of around six kilograms for New Year parties in the September and the accused were going to deliver the contraband to him when they were arrested in Barabanki.

Meanwhile, the official stated STF has extracted some more crucial information about the drugs nexus in Lucknow and other parts of the state.

Delhi police plans to curb traffic menace on New Year’s eve: Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory outlining the arrangements and restrictions that will be enforced on New Year's Eve across the national capital, particularly in Connaught Place.

Restrictions will come into effect from 8 PM on December 31 and will remain in place until the end of New Year celebrations.