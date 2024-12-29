New Year 2025: With the new year fast approaching, and as people prepare to welcome the New Year, we take a look at what is open and what's closed on January 1, 2025.
From banks, stock markets, schools, restaurants, and more, we check what's open, what's restricted and what's closed in the major cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.
While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not yet announced its official list of holidays for the 2025, it is expected that January 1 will be a holiday for New Year. Please check with your local bank branch for their holiday schedule.
The BSE and NSE have announced their list of holidays for 2025, and January 1 is a working day as usual. All trading activities will continue as usual on the first day of the year for the stock markets in India.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.