New Year 2025: With the new year fast approaching, and as people prepare to welcome the New Year, we take a look at what is open and what's closed on January 1, 2025.

From banks, stock markets, schools, restaurants, and more, we check what's open, what's restricted and what's closed in the major cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Are Banks Closed? While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not yet announced its official list of holidays for the 2025, it is expected that January 1 will be a holiday for New Year. Please check with your local bank branch for their holiday schedule.

Are Schools Closed? In the national capital of New Delhi, and northern states of Punjab and Haryana, schools have winter break from January 1-15, 2025.

In Jammu and Kashmir, schools will be closed till February 2025.

Rajasthan schools are closed till January 5, 2025.

Are Markets Closed? The BSE and NSE have announced their list of holidays for 2025, and January 1 is a working day as usual. All trading activities will continue as usual on the first day of the year for the stock markets in India.