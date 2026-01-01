New Year 2026 begins with prayers and holy dips as devotees throng temples across India

As the clock struck midnight, ushering in New Year 2026, devotees across India chose faith and prayer to mark the beginning of the year, with temples, shrines and holy rivers witnessing massive footfalls on Wednesday.

In Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, thousands of devotees visited the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra. Jyoti Singh, one of the pilgrims, said her journey was guided by faith. "I wanted to go to Vrindavan, but due to the blessings of Mata Rani, I have come here. May Mata Rani bless everyone," she said.

An influx of pilgrims seen at Darshani Deori, the Mata Vaishno Devi Temple entry gate, on the last day of 2025, at Katra, in Reasi

Punjab's Amritsar also saw large gatherings as devotees offered prayers and witnessed the traditional 'Prabhat Pheri' at the Shri Harmandir Sahib on the first day of the year.

Advertisement

In the national capital, devotees thronged prominent temples, including Jhandewalan Temple and the Sai Baba Temple at Lodhi Road, offering prayers for peace, prosperity and good health in 2026.

Bankey Bihari temple (HT File)

Uttar Pradesh emerged as a major focal point of religious activity. Large crowds gathered at the Shri Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. In Prayagraj, devotees took a holy dip in the Ganga river to welcome the new year.

Advertisement

At Haridwar in Uttarakhand, pilgrims and tourists flocked to Har Ki Pauri to take a ritual dip in the Ganges. Jhoomar, a devotee visiting with her family, said that the experience was special. "It is a nice beginning of the new year for us. I am very thrilled and excited to be here. The vibes are positive. We wanted to do something different and connect to our roots. It was important for the kids as well," she told ANI.

Nandini Joshi, who visited the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, praised the arrangements. "We were planning for a long time to come here, and today we started the new year with aarti and darshan. The management was commendable, and everything was done peacefully. I will forever remember this day," she said.

Advertisement

In Mathura, Chanchal, a devotee from Dwarka in Gujarat, said beginning the year with devotion brought inner peace. "We have come to seek the blessings of Shri Krishna and start our year with that. We attended Yamuna Aarti, Braj-bhoomi Darshan and Janmbhoomi Darshan. I wish everyone a happy new year," she said.

Eastern India also saw significant footfall, with devotees offering prayers at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, while in Assam, devotees thronged the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on the first day of the year.

Advertisement

In Telangana, devotees offered prayers at the Hanuman Temple in Chikkadpalli, Hyderabad, marking the new year with devotion.

From the Himalayas to the coasts, the first day of 2026 reflected a strong spiritual fervour, as people from different parts of the country chose to begin the year with prayers, rituals and a renewed connection to faith.