New Year 2024 is here and as you gear up for the grand celebration, "Mast mein Rehne Ka...(but) SAM BAHADURi isi mein hai ki safety ko BHAGWAN BHAROSE mat rakho...after all, aap bhi KISI KA BHAI, KISI KI JAAN ho!". This 'Zara Hatke' word of caution by the Delhi Police has gone viral on social media. Police also advised people to not unleash the "Animal" inside while partying. "Agar Animal banke Bawaal ya non-stop Dhamaal machaaya toh kahin aisa na ho ki 2024 ka pehla din apni the Great Indian Family ke bajay Indian Police Force ke sath manaana pade." ALSO READ: New Year 2024: Top 6 ideas to have cozy yet memorable and entertaining celebrations at home with family and friends This could be translated to: “If you create ruckus by becoming an animal or your actions lead to fracas, then you might end up with the police on the first day of the new year 2024." While the Delhi Police's advisory had a Bollywood twist, the Assam Police offered a "feast with Assam Police while sharing a "Rule Breaker Buffet". The "Main Course" of the Assam Police's menu mentioned "S.W.A.T (Sandwishes with a Twist)" and "Breathalyser Brownies". It also mentioned "Cuff and Cab combo", a delightful "finger food to keep you safe on the road". The "Momo Monitoring Platter" encourages people to key monitoring the roads. The "Cuffin Cakes" and "Custur-dy" reminded people to avoid "reckless driving", to keep themselves out of the police custody and handcuffs.

The world is set to ring in the year 2024 with fervour and celebrations. Police in various cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Lucknow have stepped up security and imposed restrictions on the New Year eve.

The Delhi Police has already intensified security checks at Connaught Place and other hubs. In Lucknow, bars, malls and restaurant owners have been made aware of section 144 of CrPC and the guidelines. The Mumbai Police imposed Section 144 in the city till January 18.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Police said they have fixed a deadline of 1 am for New Year parties after which no hotels, clubs, and pubs, will be allowed to remain open. In Puducherry, police investigated the private hotels as tourists throng the city for the New Year celebrations, police officials said.

