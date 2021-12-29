In view of the rising Covid cases throughout the country a number of states and Union Territories have imposed curbs on New Year celebrations so as to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Metro cities have also been the prime focus in this decision considering the source of Omicron still remains foreign travelers, the spread of this variant is higher in metro cities compared to cities that do not handle a lot of international traffic.

Large gatherings has been banned at several places and night curfew has been imposed in most states.

The latest variant of Coronavirus infection, Omicron, has been designated a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The variant has thirty seven possible mutations and can affect even the doubly jabbed people.

This variant has high potential of transmissibility and has been spreading faster than Delta variant.

India's Omicron tally is nearing 800 within a month of the first case getting detected in the country.

Read the rules for New Year celebration in these places of India:

Delhi

The national capital has imposed the strictest Covid curbs ahead of New Year 2022. Delhi sounded the 'Yellow alert' after the city reported a positivity rate of 0.5%. The DDMA has imposed a night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM. Restaurants, bars, and public transports have been directed to operate at 50% seating capacity. Cultural event or gatherings has been banned on New Year's eve.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has also prohibited the gathering of more than five persons in public places between 9 PM and 6 AM. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has banned any kind of New Year celebrations, whether in confined or open space. More than 5 people will not be allowed to gather at public places during this period. Restaurants, gyms, cinema theatres have been directed to operate at 50% capacity.

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government banned gatherings in Marina Beach, Elliots Beach, Neelankarai and Each Coast Road. New Year celebrations will not be allowed on RK Salai, Rajaji Salai, Kamarajar Salai, Anna Salai, GST Road and other arterial roads. Vehicles banned on Marina Beach, from War Memorial to Gandhi Statue, Kamaraj Road and Besant Nagar Elliots Beach Road from 9pm. Resorts, farmhouses, clubs and convention centres have been directed to not hold any commercial events, including DJ parties or dance programmes .

Karnataka

The Karnataka government has imposed a 10-day night curfew from 10pm to 5am till 7 January. The authorities have has banned New year celebrations at pubs, restaurants, and hotels across the state. New Year parties and functions in the external premises, especially for those celebrating with DJs have also been prohibited. Restaurants, hotels, clubs, pubs have been directed to operate with 50% seating capacity from 30 December to 2 January. Gatherings, meeting conferences including marriages from 28 December has been strictly asked to limit the number of participants to 300 people only.

Goa

Goa authorities has made complete vaccination or a Covid-19 negative report mandatory to attend parties or enter into restaurants. The state however, ruled out any night curfew so that the state is not hampered during a tourist season.

Kerala

Kerala has banned New year celebrations during the night hours. Pubs, restaurants, bars can operate with 60% seating capacity.

Gujarat

The Gujarat government has extended the night curfew in eight cities by two hours. The curfew would be in force from 11pm to 5am instead of 1am to 5am in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, and Gandhinagar.

Odisha

The Odisha government has decided to impose additional restrictions on New Year Celebrations until 2 January, 2022. The state has banned night celebrations on New Year in hotels, clubs, restaurants, parks, convention halls, and other public places across the state.

