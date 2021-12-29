New Year celebrations banned in these states amid Omicron surge. Check list here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A number of state authorities have resorted to strict Covid curbs as the total tally of Omicron cases near 800 along with a significant rise in Covid cases throughout the country
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
In view of the rising Covid cases throughout the country a number of states and Union Territories have imposed curbs on New Year celebrations so as to contain the spread of the deadly virus.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In view of the rising Covid cases throughout the country a number of states and Union Territories have imposed curbs on New Year celebrations so as to contain the spread of the deadly virus.
Metro cities have also been the prime focus in this decision considering the source of Omicron still remains foreign travelers, the spread of this variant is higher in metro cities compared to cities that do not handle a lot of international traffic.
Metro cities have also been the prime focus in this decision considering the source of Omicron still remains foreign travelers, the spread of this variant is higher in metro cities compared to cities that do not handle a lot of international traffic.
Large gatherings has been banned at several places and night curfew has been imposed in most states.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Large gatherings has been banned at several places and night curfew has been imposed in most states.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The latest variant of Coronavirus infection, Omicron, has been designated a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The variant has thirty seven possible mutations and can affect even the doubly jabbed people.
The latest variant of Coronavirus infection, Omicron, has been designated a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The variant has thirty seven possible mutations and can affect even the doubly jabbed people.
This variant has high potential of transmissibility and has been spreading faster than Delta variant.
This variant has high potential of transmissibility and has been spreading faster than Delta variant.
India's Omicron tally is nearing 800 within a month of the first case getting detected in the country.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India's Omicron tally is nearing 800 within a month of the first case getting detected in the country.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Read the rules for New Year celebration in these places of India:
Read the rules for New Year celebration in these places of India:
The national capital has imposed the strictest Covid curbs ahead of New Year 2022. Delhi sounded the 'Yellow alert' after the city reported a positivity rate of 0.5%. The DDMA has imposed a night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM. Restaurants, bars, and public transports have been directed to operate at 50% seating capacity. Cultural event or gatherings has been banned on New Year's eve.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The national capital has imposed the strictest Covid curbs ahead of New Year 2022. Delhi sounded the 'Yellow alert' after the city reported a positivity rate of 0.5%. The DDMA has imposed a night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM. Restaurants, bars, and public transports have been directed to operate at 50% seating capacity. Cultural event or gatherings has been banned on New Year's eve.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Maharashtra
Maharashtra
The Maharashtra government has also prohibited the gathering of more than five persons in public places between 9 PM and 6 AM. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has banned any kind of New Year celebrations, whether in confined or open space. More than 5 people will not be allowed to gather at public places during this period. Restaurants, gyms, cinema theatres have been directed to operate at 50% capacity.
The Maharashtra government has also prohibited the gathering of more than five persons in public places between 9 PM and 6 AM. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has banned any kind of New Year celebrations, whether in confined or open space. More than 5 people will not be allowed to gather at public places during this period. Restaurants, gyms, cinema theatres have been directed to operate at 50% capacity.
Tamil Nadu
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Tamil Nadu
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Tamil Nadu government banned gatherings in Marina Beach, Elliots Beach, Neelankarai and Each Coast Road. New Year celebrations will not be allowed on RK Salai, Rajaji Salai, Kamarajar Salai, Anna Salai, GST Road and other arterial roads. Vehicles banned on Marina Beach, from War Memorial to Gandhi Statue, Kamaraj Road and Besant Nagar Elliots Beach Road from 9pm. Resorts, farmhouses, clubs and convention centres have been directed to not hold any commercial events, including DJ parties or dance programmes .
The Tamil Nadu government banned gatherings in Marina Beach, Elliots Beach, Neelankarai and Each Coast Road. New Year celebrations will not be allowed on RK Salai, Rajaji Salai, Kamarajar Salai, Anna Salai, GST Road and other arterial roads. Vehicles banned on Marina Beach, from War Memorial to Gandhi Statue, Kamaraj Road and Besant Nagar Elliots Beach Road from 9pm. Resorts, farmhouses, clubs and convention centres have been directed to not hold any commercial events, including DJ parties or dance programmes .
Karnataka
Karnataka
The Karnataka government has imposed a 10-day night curfew from 10pm to 5am till 7 January. The authorities have has banned New year celebrations at pubs, restaurants, and hotels across the state. New Year parties and functions in the external premises, especially for those celebrating with DJs have also been prohibited. Restaurants, hotels, clubs, pubs have been directed to operate with 50% seating capacity from 30 December to 2 January. Gatherings, meeting conferences including marriages from 28 December has been strictly asked to limit the number of participants to 300 people only.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Karnataka government has imposed a 10-day night curfew from 10pm to 5am till 7 January. The authorities have has banned New year celebrations at pubs, restaurants, and hotels across the state. New Year parties and functions in the external premises, especially for those celebrating with DJs have also been prohibited. Restaurants, hotels, clubs, pubs have been directed to operate with 50% seating capacity from 30 December to 2 January. Gatherings, meeting conferences including marriages from 28 December has been strictly asked to limit the number of participants to 300 people only.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Goa
Goa
Goa authorities has made complete vaccination or a Covid-19 negative report mandatory to attend parties or enter into restaurants. The state however, ruled out any night curfew so that the state is not hampered during a tourist season.
Goa authorities has made complete vaccination or a Covid-19 negative report mandatory to attend parties or enter into restaurants. The state however, ruled out any night curfew so that the state is not hampered during a tourist season.
Kerala
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Kerala
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Kerala has banned New year celebrations during the night hours. Pubs, restaurants, bars can operate with 60% seating capacity.
Kerala has banned New year celebrations during the night hours. Pubs, restaurants, bars can operate with 60% seating capacity.
Gujarat
Gujarat
The Gujarat government has extended the night curfew in eight cities by two hours. The curfew would be in force from 11pm to 5am instead of 1am to 5am in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, and Gandhinagar.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Gujarat government has extended the night curfew in eight cities by two hours. The curfew would be in force from 11pm to 5am instead of 1am to 5am in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, and Gandhinagar.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Odisha
Odisha
The Odisha government has decided to impose additional restrictions on New Year Celebrations until 2 January, 2022. The state has banned night celebrations on New Year in hotels, clubs, restaurants, parks, convention halls, and other public places across the state.
The Odisha government has decided to impose additional restrictions on New Year Celebrations until 2 January, 2022. The state has banned night celebrations on New Year in hotels, clubs, restaurants, parks, convention halls, and other public places across the state.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!