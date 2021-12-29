New Year celebrations banned in these states amid Omicron surge. Check list here

The Karnataka government has imposed a 10-day night curfew from 10pm to 5am till 7 January. The authorities have has banned New year celebrations at pubs, restaurants, and hotels across the state. New Year parties and functions in the external premises, especially for those celebrating with DJs have also been prohibited. Restaurants, hotels, clubs, pubs have been directed to operate with 50% seating capacity from 30 December to 2 January. Gatherings, meeting conferences including marriages from 28 December has been strictly asked to limit the number of participants to 300 people only.

