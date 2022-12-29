New Year celebrations: Bengaluru police issues advisory. Details here2 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2022, 01:31 PM IST
- Bengaluru police sets sound limits for New Year celebrations in the city
Ahead of New Year celebrations, Bengaluru police commissioner Pratap Reddy has urged people to follow the decibel rules and not create discomfort around. Bengaluru police commissioner Pratap Reddy tweeted, “Please follow us for New Year advisories We @BlrCityPolice @blrcitytraffic would be working overtime to keep #NammaBengaluru safe. Lend us a hand - when you notice something."