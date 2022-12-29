Ahead of New Year celebrations, Bengaluru police commissioner Pratap Reddy has urged people to follow the decibel rules and not create discomfort around. Bengaluru police commissioner Pratap Reddy tweeted, “Please follow us for New Year advisories We @BlrCityPolice @blrcitytraffic would be working overtime to keep #NammaBengaluru safe. Lend us a hand - when you notice something."

“New Year Celebrations? #BCPNYE23. Obtain a mandatory license under #NoisePollution rules for loud speakers. Comply with decibel limits and timings. @BlrCityPolice would not be a spoilsport, if you comply!"

1. Obtain mandatory license under #NoisePollution Rules for Loudspeakers

2. Comply with decibel limits & timings@BlrCityPolice would not be a spoilsport, if you comply!!

The top cop has also shared the decibel limits set in different locations of Bengaluru.

Industrial areas: 70 -75 decibels of sound is allowed

Residential areas: 45-55 decibels of sound is allowed

Commercial areas: 55-65 decibels of sound is allowed

Stepping up preventive measures in the wake of spurt in Covid-19 cases globally, the Karnataka government on Monday mandated the use of masks at cinema theatres and educational institutions and asked sections of population including the elders to avoid crowded gatherings.

Two doses of covid vaccination is compulsory at bars, restaurants and pubs, which will operate only up to the seating capacity for the New Year, celebrations for which should end by 1 am on January 1, it said.

New Year celebrations in Bengaluru

Regarding New Year celebrations, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said at bars, restaurants and pubs, two doses of vaccination is compulsory for those who serve and also to customers, and that they can operate up to their seating capacity, not more than that.

When it comes to New Year celebrations on major thoroughfares like M G Road in Bengaluru, he said masks have been made compulsory at the venue and instructions have been given to Police Commissioners stating that celebrations should be closed and crowds should be dispersed by 1 am.

Same will apply to other places of parties and celebrations like resorts among others across the state, while children and pregnant women should not be allowed there.

-With agency inputs