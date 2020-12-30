New Year celebrations could be potential Covid-19 'super-spreader' events: Govt

New Delhi: Union Health Ministry on Wednesday asked all states, UTs to keep strict vigil on New Year celebrations, which that could be potential Covid-19 "super-spreader" events and also to curb crowding as precautionary measure during winter season.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to chief secretaries of all States and administrators of UTs to consider imposing restrictions on 30 December, 31 December and 1 January.

In his letter, Bhushan stated that the number of active COVID-19 cases has been declining steadily in the country for the last three-and-half months.

Keeping in view the fresh surge of coronavirus cases in Europe and the Americas, there was still a need for maintaining comprehensive precaution and strict surveillance within India, he underlined.

"You will appreciate that in the wake of New Year and various celebratory events associated with it as well as ongoing winter season, strict vigil is required to be maintained to curb all potential 'super spreader' events and places where crowds may gather," Bhushan said in the letter.

The recent advice and guidance to the states by the Home Ministry has also been reiterated by the Health Secretary.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has mandated that states and UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, may impose local restrictions, such as night curfew, with a view to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Home Ministry has also stipulated that there shall be no restriction on interstate and intra-state movement of persons and goods.

Drawing attention to this, the Union health secretary has urged the states to "promptly assess the local situation and consider imposition of appropriate restrictions on December 30 and 31, as well as on January 1, 2021."

India reported as many as 20,550 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total positive coronavirus cases to 1,02,44,853, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday.

The total figure includes 2,62,272 active cases and 98,34,141 recoveries.

With 286 fatalities, the death toll reached 1,48,439.

Kerala currently has the highest number of active cases at 65,039, while Maharashtra currently has 55,672 active coronavirus cases.

With agency inputs

