New Year celebrations: These Indian states impose fresh curbs amid Covid-19

Amid concerns of a new and fast-spreading strain of novel coronavirus in UK, which was later found in France, Spain, Sweden and Canada among other countries, several Indian states have re-imposed fresh Covid-19 restrictions ahead of the New Year Celebrations in the country.

The move by the state authorities comes as an attempt to contain the spread of Covid-19 even when the country on Sunday reported its lowest daily Covid-19 tally after a period of six months. At 18,732 new cases in the last 24 hours, the total count of novel coronavirus cases in India reached 10,187,850 on Sunday, according to the health ministry data. Along with that, the country recorded 279 more virus-related fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll due to 147,622.

These are the states which have imposed or re-imposed new curbs ahead of the new year celebrations:

Maharashtra: The state has announced a seven-hour night curfew across all cities and municipal corporation areas. The 11 pm to 6 am curfew is in place since December 22, and will continue till January 5, 2021. “This is not a normal new year which is why we cannot have normal celebrations. The curfew is being imposed to ensure that such violations are not repeated," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said.

However, in view of the night curfew, New Year celebrations can be held before 11 pm, but after that strict action will be taken against people who violate the prohibitory orders, the official said.

Tamil Nadu: The state government issued an order banning new year celebrations on beaches, hotels, clubs and resorts on the night of December 31 and January 1, 2021. There will be no entry to the beaches on these days, and no midnight revelries would be allowed on beach roads, restaurants, hotels, clubs, resorts including beach resorts, and similar places on New Year’s eve and the following day, an official statement read.

Karnataka: After the night curfew order was withdrawn, Karnataka has put a ban on mass gatherings without social distancing in clubs, pubs, restaurants or in similar places from December 30 to January 2.

In a statement, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said: "In view of the public opinion that there was no need for night curfew, the decision was reviewed and after consulting with cabinet colleagues and senior officials it has been decided to withdraw the night curfew," Yediyurappa said.

Rajasthan: Curfew will be imposed in Rajasthan from 8 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1. Markets in the state will also be closed at 7 pm on New Year’s eve, according to an order of the state home department. The order, which was passed after it was decided that ‘Diwali-like’ restrictions will be put in place, will be applicable in all municipal councils.

Uttarakhand: State capital Dehradun has banned public celebrations like parties at hotels, bars and restaurants on New Year’s Eve and New Year, adding that violation of the ban will be punishable under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Epidemic Diseases Act and other relevant sections of the IPC.

