Delhi Traffic Advisory for New Year: Roads closed, alternate routes - will it affect Old Delhi Railway Station?

To ensure a smooth flow of traffic on New Year's Eve, the Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory for smooth regulation of traffic in the national capital. These restrictions have been made mainly for areas near Connaught Place - known for bustling markets, and restaurants. The regulations will be in place from 7:00 pm on December 31, till the conclusion of New Year celebrations. It will apply to all private and public transport vehicles.

No vehicle will be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond Mandi House, Bengali Market, North Foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover, Minto Road – DDU Marg Crossing, Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk, R.K. Ashram Marg – Chitragupta Marg Crossing, Gole Market, G.P.O roundabout New Delhi, Patel Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Road, Ferozeshah Road Crossing, Jai Singh Road – Bangla Sahib Lane, Windsor Place.

Parking arrangements Motorists can park their vehicles at the following places in the vicinity of Connaught Place: Kali Bari Marg, Pant Marg, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, Rakab Ganj Road (behind AIR), Copernicus Marg (up to Baroda House), DDU Marg & Press Road (near Minto Road), R.K. Ashram Marg, Chitragupta Road & Basant Road, Copernicus Lane & K.G. Marg towards C-Hexagon, Babar Road & Tansen Marg, Windsor Place (Rajendra Prasad Road & Raisina Road), Peshwa Road & Service Road along Bhai Veer Singh Marg, Jantar Mantar Road & Raisina Road.

Limited parking space will be available near Connaught Place on a first-come come first-served basis. Improperly parked vehicles will be towed away and prosecuted.

Suggested routes for North Delhi to South Delhi movement Commuters can take the Ring Road from ISBT to the Ashram or via Delhi Gate, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Mathura Road to reach Ashram and vice-versa or via ISBT, Rani Jhansi Marg, Panchkuian Road, Mandir Marg, Park Street, Mother Teresa Crescent Road & beyond, or via Rani Jhansi Marg, Panchkuian Road, Hanuman Murti, Ring Road.

Access to New Delhi Railway Station (from south) Alternative routes have been made for commuters travelling to New Delhi Railway Station. Routes to the Old Delhi Railway Station, though, will not be affected.

People can travel via Ram Manohar Lohiya Park Street, Mandir Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Jhandewalan roundabout, and Deshbandhu Gupta Road. Commuters can also use the GPO roundabout, Kali Bari Marg, Mandir Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Jhandewalan roundabout, and Deshbandhu Gupta Road. The third option is the Winsor Place roundabout, Ferozeshah Road, Mandi House, 'W' Point, 'A' Point, DDU Marg and BHAV Bhuti Marg.

Entry from Connaught Place, Chelmsford Road shall be prohibited. The traffic police advisory said that motorists can take the second entry gate of Ajmeri Gate side. They can reach the station via Paharganj, Shiela Cinema or through Ajmeri Gate, JLN Marg side via BSZ Marg, Delhi Gate, and JLN Marg.

Old Delhi Railway Station is not affected