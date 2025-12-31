New Year Eve party in Bengaluru? Check traffic advisory for Mall of Asia, Orion Mall, Church Street, MG Road, others

The Bengaluru traffic police on Wednesday announced a detailed security and crowd-management plan to prevent any untoward incidents during New Year celebrations. As the city prepares to bid adieu to 2025 and welcome the New Year, a number of traffic restrictions and diversions are in place on major routes, including roads around Mall of Asia, Orion Mall, Church Street and MG Road, among others.

The city police have set up check posts at 166 locations and closed 50 major flyovers across the city for traffic movement from 11 PM on 31 December to 6 AM on 1 January.

In a pre-recorded video message, Joint Commissioner of Police Karthik Reddy stated that police teams and officials are closely monitoring busy areas and public events across the city, as large crowds are expected to gather at pubs and malls, and take to the streets during New Year celebrations.

Strict action will be taken against traffic rule violations, including offences like drunken driving (U/S 185 MVA), speeding (u/s 112/183 MVA), stunt biking, reckless driving, zig-zag driving, and other dangerous driving offences (U/S 184 MVA).

Urging commuters to take public transport facilities, the traffic advisory states, “In view of the New Year celebration, a large number of people, motorists and pedestrians will gather on M.G. Road, Brigade Road, Residency Road, St. Marks Road, and Church Street and other places of Bengaluru City.”

Traffic restrictions in Bengaluru for New Year Traffic restrictions are in place along the following routes from 31 December till midnight of 1 January:

MG Road

Brigade Road

St Marks Road

Resthouse Road

Residency road

Announcing restrictions on two-wheeler movement on the airport flyover from 10 PM today to 6 AM on Thursday, the advisory states, "From 11:00 PM on 31/12/2025 to 6:00 AM on 01/01/2026, all types of vehicles are prohibited on all the overbridges of the city (except the flyover leading to the International Airport).

Security arrangements have been increased as Hoysala patrols, Cobra teams and C-SWAT units will also be part of the security cover, besides the city police. Nearly 20,000 police personnel will be deployed across Bengaluru, including civil police, traffic police, Karnataka Special Reserve Police, home guards and civil defence volunteers, PTI reported.

Traffic restrictions: Entry of all vehicles will be restricted on the following routes from 8 PM on 31 December to 2 AM on 1 January.

MG Road from Anil Kumble Circle to Residency Road Junction near Mayo Hall.

Brigade Road from Cauvery Emporium Junction to Opera Junction.

Church Street from Brigade Road Junction to Museum Road Junction.

Residency road from Ashirvadam junction to Mayo Hall junction.

Museum Road from M.G. Road Junction to Old Madras Bank Road (SBI) Circle.

Rest House Road from Museum Road Junction to Brigade Road Junction.

Residency Cross Road to Residency Road Junction (Shankar Nag theatre) Entry of all vehicles will be restricted on the following routes from 4 PM on 31 December to 3 AM on 1 January.

M.G. Road, from Anil Kumble Circle to Trinity Circle.

Brigade Road, from Arts & Crafts Junction to Opera Junction.

Church Street, from Brigade Road Junction to St. Marks Road Junction.

Rest House Road, Brigade Road Junction up to Museum Road Junction.

Museum Road, M.G. Road Junction up to Old Madras Bank Road (SBI) Circle.

Residency road from Ashirvadam junction to Mayohall junction. Other routes where traffic movement will be restricted: