New Year eve restrictions in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru: Night curfew, other rules

The New Year eve fervour for 2021 is bound to be dulled by reinforcement of restrictions in wake of the new strain of coronavirus which has reached India.

The country has seen 20 cases of the highly contagious variant until Wednesday. To curb the spread of the virus, several states and cities have announced fresh rules, including a ban on large gatherings.

Here are the guidelines announced until this evening:

Lockdown in Maharashtra

Day after Maharashtra's coronavirus caseload rose to 19,25,066 with 3,018 new cases, the Uddhav Thackeray government on Wednesday announced an extension of lockdown in the state till 31 January next year.

According to a government statement, the lockdown norms will be in place till midnight of 31 January.

The Maharashtra government had earlier imposed a night curfew in all the municipal areas of the state. The curfew is in place from 11 pm to 6 am and will remain in force till 5 January. All places of entertainment and leisure are required to strictly abide by the timings.

Advisory in Delhi

The Delhi police on Wednesday will release an advisory concerning New Year’s Eve. People have been asked to celebrate the occasion while following all precautionary measures.

Noida has issued an advisory where it has instructed no more than 100 people will be allowed in a single venue.

No public gatherings in Bengaluru

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said there will be no New Year's Eve celebrations at public places due to Covid-19 and emergence of the new strain of the virus in the United Kingdom.

Section 144 will be imposed in Bengaluru from 6 pm on 31 December till 6 am on 1 January, said Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru.

"'No-man' zones will be created at MG Road, Church Street, Brigade Road, Koramangala and Indiranagar and only those with advance reservation coupons for pubs, bars, restaurants will be allowed," he said.

People are allowed to visit restaurants as they have been instructed to operate. However, the outlets are not allowed to organise any parties.

No beach day in Chennai

The Marina Beach will stay out of bounds for people on New Year’s Eve as well as New Year’s Day. No midnight revelries would also be allowed on beach roads, restaurants, hotels, clubs, resorts including beach resorts, and similar places, according to an official statement.

The administration has asked hotels, eateries, pubs and restaurants to operate following social distancing protocols.

Curfew in Rajasthan

A curfew will be imposed in Rajasthan from 8 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1. Markets in the state will also be closed at 7 pm on New Year’s eve, according to an order of the state home department.

The order, which was passed after it was decided that ‘Diwali-like’ restrictions will be put in place, will be applicable in all municipal councils.

No parties in Dehradun

Uttarakhand's capital Dehradun has banned public celebrations like parties at hotels, bars and restaurants on New Year’s Eve and New Year, adding that violation of the ban will be punishable under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Epidemic Diseases Act and other relevant sections of the IPC.

Himachal Pradesh under curfew

Eight districts of Himachal Pradesh are under night curfew till January 5. These include Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Kullu among others.





