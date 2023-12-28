New Year gift ideas to make 2024 special for your friends and family

2024 New Year Gift Ideas: The turn of the year is the right time to show your friends and loved ones some care and shower them with gifts. If you are one of those who are clueless about what to gift, then here are some interesting gift ideas that will help you narrow down your choice. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

We bring to you an array of choices, and you will surely be able to finalize a gift before the day finally arrives. Take a look at New Year gift ideas to make 2024 special for your loved ones,

1) DaMENSCH hoodies: Statement Elemental Hoodies by DaMENSCH is the perfect gift if you intend to express your gratitude and love to a man in your life. In multiple eye-catching and elegant color options like maroon, black, mist grey, olive green, goblin blue, teal blue, and fudge brown, there is a wide range to choose from as per one's preferences and style. From zipped to closed, there is something for everyone in the store. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2) GianChand: If you are visiting your folks for a fun-filled evening, you can carry along GianChand Single Malt Premium Whisky. An Indian whisky that has garnered the attention of even the best of the connoisseurs from across the world. Jim Murray, the popular international whisky critic, has termed it as one of the finest from India, while it has swiftly climbed the popularity chart in the market.

3) Pebble GoT smartwatch: Introduced just a few months back by smartwatch brand Pebble in partnership with Warner Bros, the Game of Thrones limited edition smartwatch is another perfect gifting option for the New Year. With a 1.43" AMOLED display and advanced Bluetooth calling feature, the Pebble GoT smartwatch is the perfect blend of style and utility. The limited edition timepiece has several innovative features like Always On Display, Quick shortcuts, a Side App Drawer, responsive watch faces, and a 24/7 health suite.

4) Atulya’s Vitamin C Skincare Range: Atulya's Vitamin C skincare range comes with the goodness of Vitamin C that is known to boost the overall well-being of the skin. Consists of Under Eye Cream, foaming face wash, face mask, and serum. It is made with fruits that are rich in Vitamin C and are a great way to slow down signs of skin aging and prevent and reduce acne, dark spots, and sun damage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5) Krishna’s Herbal & Ayurveda Soap Combo: The Ayurveda-centred brand’s combo of four soaps includes haldi chandan, neem, herbal and lime leaf. These soaps have the goodness of natural ingredients and are the ideal way to show somebody that you care. Being handmade you can be assured of their quality and the value they add to the life of the receiver.

6) Longittude77: Liquor giant Pernod Ricard India recently launched their premium Indian single malt that has been produced in small batches in the Dindori distillery in Nashik, Maharashtra. It is an apt gift for the new year as it comes from a reputable company that has been known for its liquor for 30 years.

7) Ajmal Silver Shade Eau De Perfume: One can never go wrong with perfume. It is the perfect gift for anybody you can think of, a friend, a colleague, or a loved one. It has notes of fresh citrus fruits and will boost your confidence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This perfume for men has fragrances that are a pleasant mix of lemon, iris, sandalwood, Tonka, white musk, bergamot, blackcurrant, plum, civet, etc. The long-lasting perfume is perfect for those who have long and hectic days or also for times when going out on a date. Gift this and stay in their thoughts throughout the day.

