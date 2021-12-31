With Omicron cases rising, more states including Sikkim, Manipur, Rajasthan - bring COVID-induced curbs in order to comtrol further spread of the virus.

Check new restrictions in these state:

Sikkim:

New restrictions in the have been put in place in the wake of rising cases of Covid due to Omicron. The restrictions will remain force till January 10.

Pubs, discos, cinema halls, restaurants, fast food centres, bakeries, gymnasiums, barbershops, spas, and salons will operate with only 50% of seating capacity.

Hotels, homestays, guest houses are also now required to operate with only 50% capacity.

All social and political gatherings are to be organised with prior permission from district collector and 50% space capacity.

Manipur

Night curfew will remain in force from 9 pm to 4 am

The state has also banned music concerts, thabal chongba (folk dance), celebratory feasts, large gathering of people in areas or indoor halls.

Rajasthan

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that his government will impose more curbs to check the further spread in state capital Jaipur.

The chief minister directed officials to increase testing in the capital.

India logged 309 fresh Omicron infections, taking the total tally of such cases in the country to 1,270, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The 1,270 cases have been detected across 23 states and UTs so far, and 374 people have recovered or migrated.

Maharashtra recording the maximum number of 450 cases followed by Delhi at 320, Kerala 109 and Gujarat 97.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.