With 2024 just days away, it's time to usher in the New Year with enthusiasm. With some people are already on their New Year Holidays, some have their plans ready for the party. In case you are someone who is still looking for an ideal New Year party, brunches, or dinners options, then here are your options to look out for.

Are you inclined towards a DJ Night with a delightful dining experience or looking leaning towards escaping the hustle and bustle of the city for a serene celebration. We have curated slections of fantastic party, staycation options for you.

Also Read: New Year gift ideas to make 2024 special for your friends and family Here's the city by city places to choose from for New Year paty. Delhi-NCR 1. New year Gala Dinner, Ballroom, Roseate, New Delhi

2. Disco ‘24 - New Year’s Eve Celebration, Imperfecto Shor, Delhi

3. New Year Party 2024 at Palm Court, The Gaurs Sarovar Premiere, Greater Noida

4. BFF New Year's Eve with Kanika Kapoor, Mankirt Aulakh and Akhil Sachdeva and more, Leisure Valley Ground, Gurugram

5. A Night of Sufi Music by Traditional Nizami Brothers followed by DJ Asad, Home Delhi, Vasant Kunj

6. The Analogue New Year Bas, Dome and Lawns, Vivanta Ambassador, New Delhi

7. New Year's Eve with Gurdas Maan Live, Crowne Plaza, Gurugram

8. NYE @Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels Dwarka Delhi

9. New Year Stay Experience with New Year special dinner at The Lalit, Barakhamba Avenue, Connaught Place, New Delhi

10. RBD at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram

Also Read: UP govt extends liquor sales timings for Christmas, New Year celebrations: These are new timings Mumbai 1. The House Of Nomad, Taj Lands End: Cos Play NY`24, House of Nomad, Taj Lands End, Mumbai

2. The Bollywood Red Carpet, Grand Hyatt Mumbai Hotel and Residences, Santacruz, Mumbai

3. New Year Gatsby Party at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

Also Read: Year-Ender 2023: 7 New Year resolutions for your personal growth in 2024 4. New Year Stay Experience at The Leela Mumbai

5. The Last Moye Moye 2023 at Tulip Star Hotel, Juhu

6. Clink Sip & Sparkle Brunch at The Square, Novotel Mumbai, Juhu

7. Silver Oak Uran New Year Bash_2024

8. New Year Carnival 2024, Ira by Orchid, T2 International Airport, Mumbai

9. New Year's Eve - Mumbai's Biggest Rooftop Party, Upper Deck-VIP Rooftop, The Orchid Hotel, Mumbai

10. NYE 2024 - Dragon's New Year Eve at Dragonfly, Next to J.W. Marriott Sahar, Andheri East

Also Read: Mumbai news: Railways to run special local trains on New Year Eve; check timings, route here Pune 1. Sparkle into 2024! Unwrap the New Year, Carmine, Radisson Blu Hotel, Kharadi, Pune

2. Jaz Dhami Live - Regency Royal, Hyatt Regency, Viman Nagar, Pune

3. Camping Tents at Aranyagiri Countryside Resort, Off Pune- Nagar Road.

4. Penthouze Mystical Forest NYE 2024, Penthouse Nightlife, Koregaon Park, Pune

5. New Year Party Crawl, Hotel Conrad, Pune

6. Rhythm & Fizz by Sayaji Pune - Wakad, Sayaji Hotel, Mumbai-Banglore Bypass Highway, Wakad, Pune.

7. New Year Staycation, The O Hotel, Koregaon Park, Pune

8. Welcome 2024: NYE Package at Della Resorts, Stay on Double occupancy Inclusive of : New Year DJ Party & Gala Dinner on 31st December, Brunch on 1st January, Lonavala

9. Pawna Lake New Year's Eve 2024, Near Swami Samarth Restaurant, Pune

10. Imagicaa New Year Bash 2023-24, Pali-Khopoli Road, Off Mumbai-Pune Express Way

Bengaluru Also read: Bengaluru: Strict measures announced for New Year celebrations, all parties to end by 1 am 1. 2024 New Year Bash Party - Gilly's Redefined, The Terrace at Gillys Redefined, Bengaluru

2. New Year Eve Special with Camping, Nandi Hills Drive In Camp, Book now on Thrillophilia.com

3. New Year 2024 Pub Crawl, Biergarten Brewery and Kitchen, Koramangala

4. Nolimmits New Year Bash-2024, Nolimmits Lounge and Club, Bengaluru

5. New Years at Secret Story Indiranagar, Bengaluru

6. NYE'24 - The White Winter Carnival at Taj MG Road, Bengaluru

7. Bollywood Dhamaka 2024, Hoot Cafe and Brewery, Bengaluru

8. A Masked Ball Under The Night Sky, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Brigade Gateway, Bengaluru

9. New Year Party 2024 - Hangover at Bengaluru, RG Royal Hotel and Convention, Bengaluru

10. New Year Millionaire Party 2024, The Oterra Hotel, Crown Plaza, Bengaluru

