With we have entered in to the New Year, many of us has surely made a list of resolution for this year. While few must be who fulfill them, however, many are the ones who lose track in few days while some just the next day. Having a fitness routine, exercising is the most common new year resolution which people add in the list. Now, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has showed what it feels like mid-way into the first week of the New year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}