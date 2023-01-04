New Year resolution: Anand Mahindra shows what it feels like into first week of 20232 min read . 11:42 AM IST
- Many users and followers commented on his post saying it was true while some criticised the idea of resolution based on date and year.
With we have entered in to the New Year, many of us has surely made a list of resolution for this year. While few must be who fulfill them, however, many are the ones who lose track in few days while some just the next day. Having a fitness routine, exercising is the most common new year resolution which people add in the list. Now, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has showed what it feels like mid-way into the first week of the New year.
Mahindra shared an image showing the 1st 4 days of January, wherein the man starts with exercising on 1st January to finally giving up and going to bed in 4 days.
In a post he wrote, “This is what it feels like mid-way into the first week of the New year…"
Soon after he posted the tweet, it got over 68,000 views and 100 replies. Many users and followers commented on his post saying it was true while some criticized the idea of resolution based on date and year. Some also said that only the determined ones achieve the set target.
One wrote, “Great sense of humor...I have joined your club Sir....Who wishes to break a new year resolution.. A tempting offer .. HahaHa Ha"
“Happens to everyone," a user wrote. Another wrote, “Committing based on dates and year is a foolish commitment. If you can't say no to sugar today, tom will never come. Exercise has to be fun rather than punishment. We don't need New Year resolutions for health & Fitness."
Some other wrote, “Those with a "Meticulous Resolve" start immediately...They don't have to wait for a good time (New year )to start (resolution) just that differences." One user tagged Mahindra and said, “I thought you are different from us"
"Resolutions are tend to fail nothing can happen unless it comes from inside followed by consistency," a user wrote. One user wrote, “Rest/Sleep is the Best Medicine. No exercise can compensate Sleep/Rest."
Earlier on 1 January, Mahindra took to Twitter and said that he ‘don’t usually make’ resolutions on the new year, but a particular post inspired him to do so.
He shared a video which was captioned, “Negative space, in art, is the empty space around and between the subject(s) of an image."
“Don’t usually make new resolutions but this post did inspire one. The New Year will naturally have ups & downs but I hope to use the ‘downs’ or ‘negative spaces’ to help shape more positive internal spaces. I’ll try to use bad times to give me more resilience & empathy for others," wrote Anand Mahindra while quoting a tweet.
Before the year ended, Mahindra had shared a dance video and expressed his ‘happiness’ to bid farewell to 2022, In a tweet, he wrote, "Here’s how I’m going to dance with happiness tonight to bid farewell to 2022—The war in Ukraine & Covid's resurgence made this a year I'm happy to see the back of.
