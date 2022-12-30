New Year's celebrations in Hyderabad: Where to party?

OM Convention, Narsingi

If you wish to spend NYE 2023 with Darshan Raval, here is your chance to visit the Open Air NYE 2023 to be held at OM Convention, Narsingi. There are three packages available, and all packages Include food and drinks. Gold is available at ₹75,000, Platinum at ₹1,25,000 and Diamond at 2,50,000.