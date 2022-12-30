New Year's celebrations in Hyderabad: Where to party?1 min read . 09:50 AM IST
Here is a list of some places where people in Hyderabad can celebrate while welcoming 2023.
Here is a list of some places where people in Hyderabad can celebrate while welcoming 2023.
As Hyderabad gets ready to have New Year's celebrations this year, here is a list of some places where you can celebrate while welcoming 2023.
As Hyderabad gets ready to have New Year's celebrations this year, here is a list of some places where you can celebrate while welcoming 2023.
If you wish to spend NYE 2023 with Darshan Raval, here is your chance to visit the Open Air NYE 2023 to be held at OM Convention, Narsingi. There are three packages available, and all packages Include food and drinks. Gold is available at ₹75,000, Platinum at ₹1,25,000 and Diamond at 2,50,000.
If you wish to spend NYE 2023 with Darshan Raval, here is your chance to visit the Open Air NYE 2023 to be held at OM Convention, Narsingi. There are three packages available, and all packages Include food and drinks. Gold is available at ₹75,000, Platinum at ₹1,25,000 and Diamond at 2,50,000.
All age groups are allowed in this New Year’s party at Novotel Hyderabad Airport. A stag female entry will cost the least ( ₹2,499) while hiring a cabana will cost as much as ₹1,19,999. A couple entry is priced at ₹19,999.
All age groups are allowed in this New Year’s party at Novotel Hyderabad Airport. A stag female entry will cost the least ( ₹2,499) while hiring a cabana will cost as much as ₹1,19,999. A couple entry is priced at ₹19,999.
Dubbed as “Asia's Biggest New Year Bash 2023", Country Club Lawns, Begumpet will host this event featuring actress Sneha Gupta, known for Tees Maar Khan (2022), Sridevi Soda Center (2021) and Wedding Anniversary (2017), and DJ Asif Iqbal.
Dubbed as “Asia's Biggest New Year Bash 2023", Country Club Lawns, Begumpet will host this event featuring actress Sneha Gupta, known for Tees Maar Khan (2022), Sridevi Soda Center (2021) and Wedding Anniversary (2017), and DJ Asif Iqbal.
New Year's Eve 2023 will be held under the stars Amnesia Sky Bar, Madhapur. The charm of this place is the location that has a stunning view of the city.
New Year's Eve 2023 will be held under the stars Amnesia Sky Bar, Madhapur. The charm of this place is the location that has a stunning view of the city.
Open Door NYE 2023 will be filled with amenities, entertainment, drinks, and nonstop family-friendly fun. So, this can be a good choice for those who want to enjoy it with their family. Entry for stags, girls, couples and kids is allowed.
Open Door NYE 2023 will be filled with amenities, entertainment, drinks, and nonstop family-friendly fun. So, this can be a good choice for those who want to enjoy it with their family. Entry for stags, girls, couples and kids is allowed.
Gachibowli Stadium will host Hyderabad's Biggest NYE - 2023 "No Pause Party" featuring DJ Shaan and Aaryan Gala.
Gachibowli Stadium will host Hyderabad's Biggest NYE - 2023 "No Pause Party" featuring DJ Shaan and Aaryan Gala.
Thunder Strike 2K23 will be held at HITEX Exhibition Center, Izzathnagar. It claims to host “sky-high" entertainment with live music featuring world’s “best and finest artists".
Thunder Strike 2K23 will be held at HITEX Exhibition Center, Izzathnagar. It claims to host “sky-high" entertainment with live music featuring world’s “best and finest artists".
New Year HOLA 2023 will be held at Aahwanam Resort, Gandipet. Unlimited packages will be available for beer and Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL). Chauffeur is also available on a pre-booking basis.
New Year HOLA 2023 will be held at Aahwanam Resort, Gandipet. Unlimited packages will be available for beer and Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL). Chauffeur is also available on a pre-booking basis.