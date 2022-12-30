People are excited to embrace 2023 sans restrictions after two years of subdued celebrations with Covid-19 rules.While there is Covid scare again around the corner, India is unlikely to have strict measures as there is hardly anything alarming at the moment. However, there will be rules that need to be followed. Let’s have a look.

New Year's celebrations in Mumbai

There are no restrictions against gatherings of four or more persons this year. As it anticipates large crowds near the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty, Juhu beach, Bandstand in suburban Bandra, and other notable locations in Mumbai, Mumbai Police will deploy over 11,500 security personnel at key locations throughout the city to prevent any untoward incident on New Year's Eve.

Terrace parties are now permitted until 12.30 am while parties inside are permitted until 5 am. A no-objection certificate (NOC) from the society and authorisation from the neighbourhood police station are required for anyone who wished to play music at a terrace party. Restaurants are permitted to stay open until 1.30 am whereas bars and pubs can be open until 5 am. This year, Mumbai Police has also permitted the setting off of firecrackers, but not too close to sensitive areas like oil refineries and gas stations.

New Year's celebrations in Delhi

In order to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour, the Delhi government has issued an order authorising the deployment of state government teachers for Covid responsibilities at Delhi airport. On New Year's Eve, more than 16,000 police personnel, including 2,500 women, will be deployed throughout the city. There will be 1,600 police pickets around the city. The Delhi Police will adhere to a rigorous anti-drug policy as well.

Anyone found to be stunt biking, driving under the influence, driving too fast, driving recklessly, driving in a zigzag pattern, or driving dangerously may face harsh penalties. No cars are allowed in the inner, middle, or outer areas unless they have valid passes.

New Year's celebrations in Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, all New Year's Eve festivities must be over by 1 AM on January 1, and New Year's celebrations must stop at 1 AM on January 2. To avoid problems with law and order, Bengaluru Police would be closely watching the city's New Year celebrations.

To ensure that the entire city is under observation, Bengaluru has additional CCTV and drone cameras installed. City party planners must adhere to decibel regulations and avoid upsetting nearby residents. A total of 5,200 civil police officers, in addition to 4,000 traffic police officers, will be stationed around the city to manage the flow of commuters and partygoers.