New Year's celebrations in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru: What is allowed, what not2 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2022, 07:26 AM IST
People are ready to welcome 2023 without restrictions after two years of subdued celebrations under the Covid-19 rules.
People are ready to welcome 2023 without restrictions after two years of subdued celebrations under the Covid-19 rules.
People are excited to embrace 2023 sans restrictions after two years of subdued celebrations with Covid-19 rules.While there is Covid scare again around the corner, India is unlikely to have strict measures as there is hardly anything alarming at the moment. However, there will be rules that need to be followed. Let’s have a look.