New Year's celebrations in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru: What is allowed, what not

Terrace parties are now permitted until 12.30 am while parties inside are permitted until 5 am. A no-objection certificate (NOC) from the society and authorisation from the neighbourhood police station are required for anyone who wished to play music at a terrace party. Restaurants are permitted to stay open until 1.30 am whereas bars and pubs can be open until 5 am. This year, Mumbai Police has also permitted the setting off of firecrackers, but not too close to sensitive areas like oil refineries and gas stations.

