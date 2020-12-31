In the view of new coronavirus strain in the country, the state governments have announced restrictions on New Year's Eve. From night curfews in Delhi and Mumbai to ban on large gatherings in Bengaluru, authorities have imposed several rules to curb the spread of the virus.

Here are the new COVID-19 restrictions on New Year's Eve (31 Decemeber) and New Year (1 January

Delhi

Delhi Disaster Management Authority announced a night curfew in the national capital on New Year's Eve. "No new year celebratory events, congregations, and gatherings at public places will be permitted from 11 pm of 31 December to 6 am of 1 January, and also from 11 pm of 1 January to 6 am of 2 January," the order said. "Public gatherings are not allowed in places like Connaught Place, India Gate beyond 11 pm on December 31 and January 1," informed top official.

"No vehicular traffic will be allowed in the inner, middle, or outer circle of the Connaught Place except for those carrying valid passes from 8:00 pm on Thursday," said Delhi Traffic Police.

Mumbai

To stop the spread of the new virus strain, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray government on Wednesday announced an extension of lockdown in the state till 31 January next year. The government had earlier imposed a night curfew in all the municipal areas of the state. The curfew is in place from 11 pm to 6 am and will remain in force till 5 January. Large gatherings in restaurants, bars, pubs will not be allowed after 11 pm in the financial capital.

The violation of this order could invite penal action under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and section 51 of the National Disaster Management Act.

Heavy deployment of Mumbai Police force has been planned for monitoring the celebrations and for crowd control.

Bengaluru

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said there will be no New Year's Eve celebrations at public places due to COVID-19 and emergence of the new strain of the virus.

"Prohibitory order Section 144 will be imposed in Bengaluru from 6 pm on 31 December till 6 am on 1 January," said Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru.

"'No-man' zones will be created at MG Road, Church Street, Brigade Road, Koramangala and Indiranagar and only those with advance reservation coupons for pubs, bars, restaurants will be allowed," he said.

The hotels and restaurants are asked to not organise any parties in Bengaluru.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government announced a curfew from 8 pm on 31 December to 6 am on 1 January. Markets in the state will also be closed at 7 pm on New Year’s eve, according to an order of the state home department.

There ‘Diwali-like’ restrictions will be put in place and it will be applicable in all municipal councils, the order said.

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu government issued an order banning public celebrations on both New Year’s Eve (December 31) and on New Year (January 1). “On the occasion of New Year, there is a possibility of large gatherings from December 31 evening in beaches and on roads and this might lead to a spike in Covid-19 cases. In other countries, the second wave of new positive cases are being reported and due to this situation, there is a need to intensify Covid-19 containment measures," the official statement said.

The Greater Chennai Police asked the public to welcome the new year safely at homes. All the restaurants, bars, star hotels, resorts, including beach resorts, within the limit of the Greater Chennai Police have been ordered to shut by 10 pm. All the flyovers are set to be closed by evening on 31 December to curb the vehicular movement.

