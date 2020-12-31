To stop the spread of the new virus strain, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray government on Wednesday announced an extension of lockdown in the state till 31 January next year. The government had earlier imposed a night curfew in all the municipal areas of the state. The curfew is in place from 11 pm to 6 am and will remain in force till 5 January. Large gatherings in restaurants, bars, pubs will not be allowed after 11 pm in the financial capital.