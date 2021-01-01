OPEN APP
Barricades put in place on a road as security has been beefed up on the eve of New Year in New Delhi (PTI)
Barricades put in place on a road as security has been beefed up on the eve of New Year in New Delhi (PTI)

New Year's Eve: Over 1,300 challans issued in Delhi, drunken driving cases down

2 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2021, 10:00 PM IST Staff Writer

Police said that 26 challans were issued for drunken driving this year. However, in 2019, 203 people were booked for the offence

Over 1,300 challans were issued across Delhi on New Year's Eve, police officials said on Friday. According to data, cases of drunken driving have gone down this year compared to the previous year.

Police said that 26 challans were issued for drunken driving this year. However, in 2019, 203 people were booked for the offence. The reduced number can be attributed to restrictions that were put in place in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

All the challans under drunken driving were issued after medically examining the offenders.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had said the alcometers (device to measure alcohol content in a breath sample) will not be used in the city due to the Covid-19 outbreak. If anybody is found driving in an inebriated state, action will be taken after their proper medical check-up.

A total of 174 challans were issued for dangerous driving and 706 for unauthorised parking, police said.

The total number of challans issued are 1,336. A total of 221 vehicles were towed away. Last year, a total 1,012 challans were issued, they said.

Police said traffic congestion and violations were much less this time.

Drunken driving in Mumbai

Police took action against 35 drunk drivers in Mumbai during the New Year celebrations, with an official saying that the number of offenders this time could be the lowest found during such period in the last few years.

Last year, 677 drunk drivers had been caught in the metropolis during the New Year celebrations and licenses of all of them had been suspended for six months by the court, the police official said.

"This year, only 35 drunk drivers were caught in the city. This could be the lowest number of such offenders found in the last few years during the New Year celebrations," he said.

The police attributed this low number of drunk driving cases this time to subdued celebrations as most people preferred to stay indoors and return home early in view of the coronavirus-triggered night curfew.

With inputs from agencies.

