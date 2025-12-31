New Year Travel Alert! Air India issues advisory for passengers amid forecast for low visibility

As India and the world rings in the new year with great festivities, there is some serious news for travellers, especially those travelling to and from North India.

Air India has issued a travel advisory owing to "low visibility due to fog in parts of northern India, including Delhi, which may impact flight schedules across the network."

The airline has encouraged travellers to check their flight status at the link https://t.co/zsIzqUxxiW before they head out for the airport. Travellers have also been encouraged to contact their helplines, +91 11 69329333 / +91 11 69329999 in case of any assistance.

“Our ‘FogCare’ initiative provides advance alerts to passengers on flights most likely to be affected. It offers the option for you to either reschedule your flight at no extra cost or receive a full refund,” the airline said in its advisory.

Rampant cancellations on Wednesday This advisory follows significant disruptions at Delhi airport on Wednesday, when 78 arrivals and 70 departure flights were cancelled at the airport, and two flights bound for Delhi were diverted to other cities due to fog.

IndiGo had also issued a travel advisory stating that flight movements are likely to be impacted into the noon hours. The travel advisory further stated that some flights will face potential delays due to foggy weather conditions prevailing in the city and several airports across northern India.

"Foggy conditions remain in place across Delhi and several airports in northern India, with visibility yet to improve fully. As a result, the earlier impact on flight movements is likely to extend into the noon hours, and some delays may continue. We assure you that flight departures and arrivals are being sequenced to ensure steady and orderly movement, while keeping your journey and comfort in mind. Our airport teams are present at key touchpoints and right here to assist, should you require any support along the way. Thank you sincerely for your patience and understanding, and we wish you a comfortable and pleasant journey ahead," the IndiGo advisory had said.