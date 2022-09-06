New York would be like Bengaluru if it rained equally: Karnataka minister

Bengaluru floods: According to the India Meteorological Department, Karnataka is among the regions that have received maximum rainfall this year
The Karnataka's capital has seen 34% more rainfall in the past three months than what it usually receives this time of the year
Karnataka cabinet minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday said it is easy to taint the image of Bengaluru's infrastructure, but if a similar amount of rainfall would have happened in New York, their conditions would have been the same.
Sudhakar was targeting former Infosys chairman Mohandas Pai who has been vocal about the 'poor' infrastructure of the IT capital. The Karnataka minister said it is easy to complain than to solve a problem.
"What would have happened in New York if it had rained this much? Whose fault is it that hundreds of villages have been merged into greater Bengaluru without being developed," Karnataka minister Sudhakar said.
Further, he said the situation is not fit for blame-game, and added that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's government is working towards mitigating the crisis.
For the past two days, life for many living in Bengaluru disrupted after two days of torrential rains set off long traffic snarls, widespread power cuts, and heavy floods that swept into homes and submerged roads.
Even though September is usually the wettest month in Bengaluru, this year has seen more rains than normal.
The two zones that make up the city, Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural, have seen 141% and 114% excess rainfall respectively. Yesterday, 131.6 millimeters (5.2 inches) of rain was recorded, making it the wettest September day in the last eight years.
According to the India Meteorological Department, Karnataka is among the regions that have received maximum rainfall this year. It has seen 34% more rainfall in the past three months than what it usually receives this time of the year.
While there is no direct connection between the excessive rains in Bengaluru and climate change, there is growing evidence that the monsoons are being altered due to climate change. Scientists say this is making extreme events such as excess rainfall the new normal.
Yesterday, the Karnataka government announced ₹600 crores for the management of floods in Bengaluru and other districts. Bengaluru alone has been allocated 300 crores for the purpose. He ensured the release of 500 crores for the repair of basic infrastructure. He said that Sluice gates will be installed for the big tanks for storing and releasing water. He also promised intensification in the Anti-encroachment drive and a joint survey of the crop loss.
