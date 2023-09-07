FTA stuck, NZ cos want limited trade arrangements with India1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 11:28 PM IST
In the absence of a free trade agreement, the country’s business groups want to explore the possibility of limited arrangements to boost trade.
NEW DELHI : New Zealand firms are interested in exploring limited trade arrangements with India to expand cooperation in agriculture, dairy and horticulture, among others sectors, said representatives of Kiwi trade groups during a recent visit to Delhi.
