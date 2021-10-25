1 min read.Updated: 25 Oct 2021, 06:59 PM ISTLivemint
An earthquake of 5.9 magnitude struck New Zealand last Friday. The tremors hit when Ardern was addressing a press briefing
Listen to this article
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern paused briefly when an earthquake shook the capital Wellington last Friday, but continued her press briefing describing the tremors as 'slight distraction'.
An earthquake of 5.9 magnitude struck New Zealand last Friday. The tremors hit when Ardern was addressing a press briefing. "Ah, sorry, a slight distraction - would you mind repeating that question?" Arden said.