New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern paused briefly when an earthquake shook the capital Wellington last Friday, but continued her press briefing describing the tremors as 'slight distraction'.

An earthquake of 5.9 magnitude struck New Zealand last Friday. The tremors hit when Ardern was addressing a press briefing. "Ah, sorry, a slight distraction - would you mind repeating that question?" Arden said.

The only deal I’d like signed between the U.K and New Zealand, is the trading of Prime Ministers.



While Boris Johnson paints in a luxury villa during national crises. Here’s Jacinda Ardern giving a COVID press conference during a 5.9 magnitude earthquake. pic.twitter.com/Sr5vw02r8U — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) October 22, 2021

The briefing, which was broadcast live, focused on the government's goal to vaccinate up to 90% of the population against Covid and introduce vaccination certificates.

Magnitude 5.9 quake occurred in the central part of the North Island at a 210-kilometer depth (130 miles), with tremors reaching as far as the southern city of Christchurch.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.