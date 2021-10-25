New Zealand PM continues press briefing despite 5.9 magnitude earthquake. Watch

New Zealand PM continues press briefing despite 5.9 magnitude earthquake. Watch1 min read . 06:59 PM IST
- An earthquake of 5.9 magnitude struck New Zealand last Friday. The tremors hit when Ardern was addressing a press briefing
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern paused briefly when an earthquake shook the capital Wellington last Friday, but continued her press briefing describing the tremors as 'slight distraction'.
An earthquake of 5.9 magnitude struck New Zealand last Friday. The tremors hit when Ardern was addressing a press briefing. "Ah, sorry, a slight distraction - would you mind repeating that question?" Arden said.
The briefing, which was broadcast live, focused on the government's goal to vaccinate up to 90% of the population against Covid and introduce vaccination certificates.
Magnitude 5.9 quake occurred in the central part of the North Island at a 210-kilometer depth (130 miles), with tremors reaching as far as the southern city of Christchurch.
