Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >New Zealand PM continues press briefing despite 5.9 magnitude earthquake. Watch

New Zealand PM continues press briefing despite 5.9 magnitude earthquake. Watch

Premium
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
1 min read . 06:59 PM IST Livemint

  • An earthquake of 5.9 magnitude struck New Zealand last Friday. The tremors hit when Ardern was addressing a press briefing

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern paused briefly when an earthquake shook the capital Wellington last Friday, but continued her press briefing describing the tremors as 'slight distraction'.  

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern paused briefly when an earthquake shook the capital Wellington last Friday, but continued her press briefing describing the tremors as 'slight distraction'.  

An earthquake of 5.9 magnitude struck New Zealand last Friday. The tremors hit when Ardern was addressing a press briefing. "Ah, sorry, a slight distraction - would you mind repeating that question?" Arden said.

An earthquake of 5.9 magnitude struck New Zealand last Friday. The tremors hit when Ardern was addressing a press briefing. "Ah, sorry, a slight distraction - would you mind repeating that question?" Arden said.

The briefing, which was broadcast live, focused on the government's goal to vaccinate up to 90% of the population against Covid and introduce vaccination certificates.

The briefing, which was broadcast live, focused on the government's goal to vaccinate up to 90% of the population against Covid and introduce vaccination certificates.

Magnitude 5.9 quake occurred in the central part of the North Island at a 210-kilometer depth (130 miles), with tremors reaching as far as the southern city of Christchurch.

Magnitude 5.9 quake occurred in the central part of the North Island at a 210-kilometer depth (130 miles), with tremors reaching as far as the southern city of Christchurch.

 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

UK to increase low-wage workers' pay by more than inflation

Premium

Kerala: Cinemas halls to open this week. Check rules, s ...

Premium

Modera says its Covid-19 vaccine safe for kids aged 6-11

Premium

Polish PM warns EU against starting World War III: Report

 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

UK to increase low-wage workers' pay by more than inflation

Premium

Kerala: Cinemas halls to open this week. Check rules, s ...

Premium

Modera says its Covid-19 vaccine safe for kids aged 6-11

Premium

Polish PM warns EU against starting World War III: Report

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!