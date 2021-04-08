This measure will be in place from 4 pm on 11 April and stay until 28 April, PM Jacinda Ardern announced during a briefing in Auckland
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday temporarily suspended entry for all travellers from India, including its own citizens, in view of an increasing number of positive Covid-19 cases arriving from the country.
"We are temporarily suspending entry into New Zealand for travellers from India," news agency Reuters quoted PM Jacinda Ardern as saying during a news conference in Auckland.
The suspension will be in place from 4 pm on 11 April and stay until 28 April.
"I want to emphasize that while arrivals of Covid from India has prompted this measure, we are looking at how we manage high risk points of departure generally. This is not a country specific risk assessment...," Ardern added.
The country is reviewing its border settings as more people with infections arrived in New Zealand recently, majority being from India.
During this time, the New Zealand government will look at risk management measures to resume travel.
The move comes after New Zealand reported 23 new positive Covid-19 cases at its border on Thursday, of which 17 were from India.
New Zealand has virtually eliminated the virus within its borders, and has not reported any community transmission locally for about 40 days.