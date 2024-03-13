New Zealand raises doubt over Canada's claim of India's link to Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder
New Zealand Deputy PM questions evidence of India's role in Nijjar's killing, diverging from Five Eyes allies.
New Zealand, a member of the Five-Eyes intelligence alliance has cast doubt on India's involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, in an interview with The Indian Express, expressed skepticism about the evidence provided by Canada.