New Zealand, a member of the Five-Eyes intelligence alliance has cast doubt on India's involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, in an interview with The Indian Express, expressed skepticism about the evidence provided by Canada.

Peters, who is on an official visit to India, told the daily, "As a trained lawyer, I look okay, so where’s the case? Where’s the evidence? Where’s the finding right here, right now? Well, there isn’t one".

New Zealand Deputy PM's remark is contrary to other partner countries of the 'Five-Eyes Intelligence' who have backed the probe into Nijjar's death. The other countries that are part of the Five Eyes alliance are Canada, the US, the UK, and Australia.

Ambush, barrage of bullets: CCTV captures final moments of Hardeep Nijjar

On Saturday, Canada-based CBC News reported about a purported video footage that has surfaced showing Nijjar being shot by armed men.

The video shows Nijjar leaving the parking lot of the Gurdwara in his grey Dodge Ram pickup truck.

As he approaches the exit, a white sedan pulls in front of him, blocking his truck. Two men then ran up and shot Nijjar before escaping in a silver Toyota Camry, CBC News reported.

S Jaishankar, Canadian counterpart hold talks amid strained bilateral ties

The two witnesses, who were playing soccer in a field nearby when the incident happened, revealed that they ran towards the place from where the gunshots were heard and also tried to chase the assailants.

Nijjar was killed as he came out of a Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia on the evening of June 18, 2023.

India won't aid Canada probe on Sikh separatist's killing till evidence shared

Meanwhile, almost nine months later, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has yet to name suspects or make arrests in relation to Nijjar's killing.

Notably, Nijjar's death has sparked a massive diplomatic row between India and Canada. India's National Investigation Agency designated Nijjar a terrorist in 2020. But Canada has accused India of killing Nijjar on its soil. India had, however, rejected the allegations, calling them "absurd and motivated."

Canada's Intelligence agency report flags India as ‘foreign threat’

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Canada has not been able to present any evidence to back its claims over the killing.

India has warned Canada to stop protecting Khalistani supporters on its soil who have anti-India agendas.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!