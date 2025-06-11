Newark Airport incident: Indian man tried to enter US ‘illegally without valid visa’, India raises issue with US

India has officially raised concerns with the United States over an incident involving an Indian man who was reportedly handcuffed and treated like a criminal at Newark Airport, PTI reported citing sources on Wednesday.

“The Indian Consulate in New York has ascertained that the man hailing from Haryana had entered the US illegally without a valid visa and was being deported back to India as per a court order,” they told PTI.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) raised the matter with the US embassy in New Delhi, the sources said.

Videos of the Indian youth being pinned to the ground by US authorities at the Newark airport have gone viral.

“The Indian embassy in Washington DC and the Indian Consulate in New York have also been in touch with the US authorities to ascertain the details in the case,” the sources said.

During his transit in Newark, on finding his behaviour not conducive for travel, he was restrained and admitted to a medical facility, they said.

Once he is fit to travel, the individual will be deported to India, the sources told PTI.

Our Consulate in New York continues to remain engaged with the US authorities on this matter, they added.

The incident of the Indian man, being "handcuffed and allegedly treated like a criminal" was filmed by an Indian-American, Kunal Jain, who said he felt “helpless and heartbroken”.

I felt helpless and heartbroken watching these young people being treated like criminals.

Jain said in a post that these young people arrive in the US and for some reason, they are unable to explain the purpose of their visit to the immigration authorities and are sent back on the same day tied up like criminals.

(With inputs from agencies)