Newborn delivered by roadside near Lucknow Raj Bhavan, dies; probe ordered

A four-and-a-half-month pregnant woman underwent a premature delivery on the roadside near Raj Bhavan in Lucknow on Sunday. The foetus was pronounced brought dead by the doctors upon arrival at Veerangana Jhalkari Bai Women and Child Hospital in the city.

A video of the incident circulating on social media has provoked a strong response on the state of health services in Uttar Pradesh from Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and party leader Shivpal Yadav. Akhilesh Yadav tweeted in a post on X, earlier known as Twitter (in Hindi), “This occurred in the state capital, right in front of the Raj Bhavan. A woman was compelled to give birth on the road due to the absence of an ambulance. Will the Chief Minister address this issue, or will he prioritize bulldozers over emergency ambulances?

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who also oversees the health portfolio, visited the hospital and met with the family. He ordered an investigation into the alleged negligence of ambulance staff, who reportedly failed to arrive in time.

"I have taken cognisance of the incident and I am going to the spot. What I have been told by the principal secretary is that this family was going in a rickshaw and the incident took place near gate number 13 of the Raj Bhavan," PTI reported quoting the minister as saying.

The baby who was declared dead by doctors was later buried at Baikunth Dhaam in Lucknow.

A doctor posted at the labour room of Veerangana Jhalkari Bai Women and Child Hospital said the woman, Rupa Soni, underwent a check-up around 12:30 pm, reported PTI.

"Earlier in the day, she had gone to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital here after experiencing pain and was administered an injection. She went home but did not get any relief," the PTI reported quoting doctor."On her way here, she delivered the baby outside the Raj Bhavan. The baby was brought dead," the doctor said.

Deputy Chief Minister Pathak has said it was the woman who decided to take a rickshaw and not an ambulance to the hospital and some passersby outside the Raj Bhavan called an ambulance.

"The ambulance arrived in 25 minutes. They (the family) had not sought an ambulance initially and took a rickshaw," he said. Deputy Chief Minister Pathak said a probe has been ordered into the delay in the response time of the ambulance.

"Stringent action will be taken even if slight laxity is found," the minister added. Speaking to reporters at the hospital, Pathak said, "It was a premature delivery, and she had called a midwife (for delivery outside the Raj Bhavan). We will take full care of the woman and also bear the cost of her medicines."

The deputy chief minister also attended the burial of the baby.

"The patient came here in an ambulance and was brought by some lady constables. When the lady came, we immediately took her into the labour room. The foetus, which was four-and-half to five-month-old, was dead. We took care of the mother and she is stable now," PTI reported quoting Dr Nibedita Kar, Chief Medical Superintendent of Veerangana Jhalkari Bai Women and Child Hospital

SP leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav claimed the incident occurred due to the "non-availability" of an ambulance.

"One, it is Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, and that too in front of Raj Bhavan... still, owing to the non-availability of an ambulance, a pregnant lady had to give birth to a baby on the road. Would the Chief Minister like to say something on this, or say 'for our BJP politics, a bulldozer and not an ambulance is necessary for the public'," Akhilesh Yadav asked in a post on X,