Newborn delivered by roadside near Lucknow Raj Bhavan, dies; probe ordered

A video of the incident circulating on social media has provoked a strong response on the state of health services in Uttar Pradesh from Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and party leader Shivpal Yadav. Akhilesh Yadav tweeted in a post on X, earlier known as Twitter (in Hindi), “This occurred in the state capital, right in front of the Raj Bhavan. A woman was compelled to give birth on the road due to the absence of an ambulance. Will the Chief Minister address this issue, or will he prioritize bulldozers over emergency ambulances?