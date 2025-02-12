Dogs eat dead newborn’s head in UP’s Lalitpur, hospital alleges family threw baby’s body

Dogs ate a deceased newborn's head in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur, in a case where the family and hospital are holding each other responsible for the tragedy, according to an NDTV report.

Dogs ate a deceased newborn's head in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur, in a case where the hospital claims it gave the body to the family and alleged that they threw the baby in a plastic bag, according to an NDTV report.

The infant born on February 9 at the District Women's Hospital at Lalitpur Medical College was admitted to the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) due to being unwell and underweight. The child died by the evening and hospital claims it gave the body to the baby's family.

“The child was born with congenital defects. The child's head wasn't fully developed. He didn't have a spine either and weighed 1.3kg. He was alive and had a heart rate of 80 beats per minute (bpm) when we moved him to SNCU. We were not sure if the child would survive,” Dr Meenakshi Singh, Chief Medical Officer told NDTV.

 

(This is a developing story, more updates coming…)

