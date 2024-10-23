Newly appointed GIPE Chancellor Sanjeev Sanyal withdraws order sacking Ajit Ranade as VC

Sanjeev Sanyal, the new chancellor of GIPE, has revoked Dr. Ajit Ranade's removal as Vice-Chancellor. Ranade was dismissed because he did not meet UGC qualifications. Sanyal aims to review the decision and allow Ranade to present his case.

Livemint
Updated23 Oct 2024, 06:30 AM IST
AJIT RANADE was reinstated as the Vice Chancellor of Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE)
AJIT RANADE was reinstated as the Vice Chancellor of Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE)

Economist Sanjeev Sanyal, who was recently appointed as chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) withdrew the order of removal of Dr Ajit Ranade as the institute's Vice-Chancellor. 

A noted economist, Dr Ajit Ranade, was removed from the position by then chancellor Bibek Debroy on September 14. The decision was based on the report of a fact-finding committee which concluded that Ranade's appointment didn't align with UGC regulations regarding minimum qualifications.

Dr Ajit Ranade was removed from the position because he failed to meet the required eligibility, and was also involved in his own selection process in as GIPE VC, reported PTI citing a press release.

Later, in a statement, Sanjeev Sanyal said that he would appreciate to reconsider the matter and listen to Ranade's side in the matter.

"Upon assuming charge, I thought it appropriate to review the matter thoroughly and to provide Dr. Ajit Ranade an opportunity to be heard. I have decided to recall the earlier order and give him a personal hearing to present his case," Sanyal stated.

 

(More to come)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Oct 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaNewly appointed GIPE Chancellor Sanjeev Sanyal withdraws order sacking Ajit Ranade as VC

