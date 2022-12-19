Newly elected MLAs of Gujarat to take oath today2 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 07:39 AM IST
Bhupendra Patel took the oath for the second straight term as Gujarat Chief Minister.
The newly-elected MLAs of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly will take oath on the first day of the two-day session today, Monday, an official said, adding that the elections for the post of Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be held tomorrow, Tuesday.