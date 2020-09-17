Newly elected RS MP Ashok Gasti dies, he was being treated for Covid-19

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka minister Ashok Gasti passed away in Bengaluru on Thursday. He was admitted to Manipal Hospital after he tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19).

The BJP leader had taken oath as a Rajya Sabha MP on July 22 this year.

Home Minister Amit Shah offered his condolences and that Gasti "served the organization and nation in multiple roles."

Shocked and pained on the untimely demise of Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader from Karnataka, Shri Ashok Gasti ji. Over the years, he served the organization & nation in multiple roles. My deepest condolences are with his family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 17, 2020

Sharing his condolences, Lok Sabha speaker OM Birla said, "Saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Ashok Gasti, Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka. My condolences to the bereaved family."

Ashok Gasti was admitted on September 2 to Manipal Hospital in Benagluru on September 2 after he tested positive for Covid-19. People familiar with the developments said that the lawmaker was suffering from breathing problems for the last few days and was placed on ventilator support. The lawmaker was also suffering from other co-morbidities.

He also served as the chairman of Karnataka Backward Classes commission in 2012.

A lawyer by profession, Gasti is credited for organizing the BJP in Raichur district of Karnataka. A member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) he rose through the ranks as an activist of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). He joined BJP when he was 18-years-old and headed the Yuva Morcha of Karnataka BJP as its president.

