Following the unification of the three municipal corporations in Delhi, SDMC's central establishment department has been made the nodal central establishment department for all the appointment-related works. The North, South and East municipal corporations of Delhi have been merged into a single entity recently, and IAS officers Ashwani Kumar and Gyanesh Bharti have been appointed as the unified entity's special officer and commissioner respectively.

"After unification of the three municipal corporations in Delhi, the central establishment department of the erstwhile SDMC was made the nodal central establishment department for appointment-related works," the MCD said in a statement.

An official statement on this matter said, nine additional commissioners have been given the responsibility of various departments of the unified corporation. Deputy commissioners have been assigned for all the 12 zones. A nodal officer has been notified for the Monitoring Committee

Payroll system of the erstwhile South Delhi Municipal Corporation is to be extended to other zones of the reunified MCD, the civic body said on Friday.

From June 6 onwards, cheques and demand draft related to payments have to be submitted in the name of the commissioner of the MCD only, officials had said on Saturday. Earlier Cheques or demand drafts (DDs) were accepted in the name of commissioners of the erstwhile three municipal corporations

The already existing accounts of erstwhile corporations were to be kept active till June 5, 2022, so that online payments processed by third-party agencies or any cheques in pipeline could be realised and get credited to old bank accounts, the MCD had earlier said.

The MCD was divided into 3 entities - North, South and East municipal corporations or NDMC, SDMC and EDMC - in 2012 during Sheila Dikshit's tenure as the chief minister. They are again being merged together to form MCD.

