Newly unified Delhi MCD streamlines its administration. Details here2 min read . Updated: 07 Jun 2022, 07:34 PM IST
- The North, South and East municipal corporations of Delhi have been merged into a single entity recently
Listen to this article
Following the unification of the three municipal corporations in Delhi, SDMC's central establishment department has been made the nodal central establishment department for all the appointment-related works. The North, South and East municipal corporations of Delhi have been merged into a single entity recently, and IAS officers Ashwani Kumar and Gyanesh Bharti have been appointed as the unified entity's special officer and commissioner respectively.