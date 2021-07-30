Days after taking over as Karnataka chief minister, Basavaraj S Bommai on Friday met Prime Minster Narendra Modi in Delhi. He also met Home Minister Amit Shh and BJP President JP Nadda during his visit to the national capital.

After the meeting, Prime Minister Modi shared a picture and said: "Met CM of Karnataka Shri @BSBommai ji today. Conveyed best wishes as he begins a new journey for Karnataka’s progress. Assured full support for the development of Karnataka." Bommai and Modi held talks for nearly an hour at latter's residence.





Bommai is on his first visit to Delhi after becoming the chief minister, replacing BS Yediyurappa.

Earlier in the day, Bommai called on Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. He also hosted a lunch for MPs from the state at Hotel Ashoka in Delhi.

Bommai was elected as the new leader of the BJP legislature party on Tuesday, following B S Yediyurappa's resignation. He took oath as the chief minister on Wednesday. Bommai took oath as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Earlier this week, BS Yediyurappa had tendered his resignation as Chief Minister, ending his weeks of speculation over his continuance on the post.

Ahead of the Assembly polls due in 2023, Yediyurappa assured that he shall work to bring the party back to power in the upcoming polls.

