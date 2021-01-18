NEW DELHI : Rafale fighter plane, the latest multi-role fighter aircraft acquired by the Indian Air Force, will feature in India's Republic Day parade this year and will be part of the flypast at the culmination of the parade. Some new formations will also be seen for the first time.

IAF Spokesperson Wing Commander Indranil Nandi told ANI that a total of 42 aircraft will be seen in the flypast including 15 fighter planes, five transport and one vintage aircraft.

"Rafale fighter jet will participate in the Republic Day parade," he said.

The spokesperson said helicopters from IAF and Indian Army will also be part of the flypast.

He said some formations will be seen for the first time on the Rajpath.

The formations that will be seen during the parade include 'Rudra', 'Sudharshan', 'Rakshak', 'Eklavya' and 'Brahmastra'

He said one Dakota and two MI-17s will be part of 'Rudra' formation and 'Sudharshan' formation will consist of two Chinook and two MI-17s.

The spokesperson said that 'Rakshak' formation will consist of one MI-35 and four Apache helicopters while 'Garuda' formation will showcase one C-17, two MiG 29, and two Su-30s.

"In the 'Eklavya' formation, one rafale, two Jaguars and two MiG-29s will be showcased. One Rafale will be seen under the 'Brahmastra' formation."

Five Rafale fighter planes were formally inducted into the IAF in September last year. India is procuring the fighter planes from France.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via