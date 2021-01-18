This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
1 min read.07:11 PM IST
ANI
Rafale fighter plane, the latest multi-role fighter aircraft acquired by the Indian Air Force, will feature in India's Republic Day parade this year and will be part of the flypast at the culmination of the parade
NEW DELHI :
Rafale fighter plane, the latest multi-role fighter aircraft acquired by the Indian Air Force, will feature in India's Republic Day parade this year and will be part of the flypast at the culmination of the parade. Some new formations will also be seen for the first time.
IAF Spokesperson Wing Commander Indranil Nandi told ANI that a total of 42 aircraft will be seen in the flypast including 15 fighter planes, five transport and one vintage aircraft.