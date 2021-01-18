News broadcasters body demands suspension of Republic TV's membership

The statement added that NBA has already conveyed to BARC that ratings are unreliable and should continue to be suspended in light of the recent revelations which show the arbitrary nature of functioning at the TV monitoring agency. The Oversight Committee with no representation of broadcasters and only consultants paid by BARC is an eye wash to show autonomy. NBA strongly demands that action should be taken by BARC against these dubious actors and against those who are responsible for ruining the credibility of BARC and threatening to damage the credibility of the news broadcast business.

