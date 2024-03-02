The News Broadcasting and Digital Standards Authority (NBDSA) has taken action against several news channels for their shows. It found some content spread hatred and communal disharmony. This content, according to NBDSA, was not suitable for public viewing.

TimesNow Navbharat and News18 India faced fines for their segments on "love jihad". This term, often used by right-wing groups, suggests a conspiracy theory where Muslim men allegedly convert Hindu women through marriage.

TimesNow Navbharat was fined ₹1 lakh, and News18 India ₹50,000. These penalties were based on complaints from activist Indrajeet Ghorpade.

The term "love jihad" must be used with "great introspection as religious stereotyping amounts to violation of the Code of Ethics and can corrode the secular fabric of the country", PTI quoted the NBDSA as stating.

Such reportage "cause(s) irreparable harm to a community and create(s) religious intolerance or disharmony", it added.

Aaj Tak faces warnings

Aaj Tak received a warning for its coverage of violence during Ram Navami, which targeted a specific community. Justice (retd) A K Sikri, chair of the NBDSA, ordered the channels to remove the controversial online content within seven days.

Aaj Tak faced another warning for broadcasting a "fictional video" while covering Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a case related to the Modi surname.

This report followed a complaint from Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV. The NBDSA advised the channel to exercise caution in future broadcasts and to delete the video from its website and YouTube channel.

Aaj Tak was also fined ₹75,000 for a segment that misinterpreted a statement by former US President Barack Obama concerning minorities in India. The channel linked his comments to Khalistani separatists, a move the NBDSA found misrepresented the facts and breached principles of objectivity and neutrality.

