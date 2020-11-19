News reports of Indian Army action in PoK fake: DGMO

News reports of Indian Army action in PoK fake: DGMO1 min read . 08:55 PM IST
The DGMO comments came after reports suggested that the Indian Army had carried out precision strikes against terrorists in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir
New Delhi: Indian Army Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Paramjit Singh on Thursday said that the Indian Army has not conducted any action in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
"Reports of Indian Army's action in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) across the Line of Control are fake," Lieutenant General Paramjit Singh said.
The DGMO had to react as news reports suggested that the Indian Army had carried out precision strikes against terrorists in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
