TV news doubled share, non-primetime kids viewing grew 31% in peak lockdown

However, different genres saw a churn in TV viewership share during the year. Due to lack of original programming, GECs that commanded 52.2% of the pie before covid, saw their share drop to 43.6% during the lockdown, rise to 51.7% as originals returned to screens and grow to 54.5% by the end of the year. Movies, on the other hand, grew to 26.4% during the lockdown from 23.4% before it, then fell to 23.5% and 21.3% by the end of the year.

