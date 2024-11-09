News Warp: Donald Trump secured a major victory in the 2024 US elections, with the Republican Party gaining control of the Senate. In Canada, Hindu devotees were allegedly attacked by Khalistani separatists in Bramption. In India, Truecaller faces an IT department probe for transfer pricing violations. In Jammu and Kashmir, BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the Assembly during a protest over Article 370, with BJP leader Sunil Sharma threatening a parallel government. The Union Coal Ministry cancelled JSW Steel's coal block allocation, and TV actor Nitin Chauhaan, 35, passed away. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

November 3 A grenade attack in Srinagar injured five individuals. Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath received death threats leading to an arrest in Mumbai. Four companies, including Swiggy, are gearing up for IPOs, as the market valuation of major firms increased by over ₹1 lakh crore last week.

November 4 Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah confirmed he will appear for questioning on November 6 in the MUDA money laundering case, following ED raids over alleged illegal allotments to his wife. India condemned a violent attack by pro-Khalistani elements on the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Canada, urging protection of places of worship. In West Bengal, a court charged Sanjay Roy with the rape and murder of a postgraduate doctor at RG Kar Medical College, a case that sparked mass protests in the state.

November 5 The INDIA alliance released its joint manifesto for the Jharkhand Assembly polls, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge promising seven guarantees, while critiquing PM Modi's unfulfilled promises. In Gujarat, an under-construction bullet train bridge collapsed in Anand, trapping three workers, prompting rescue efforts. In the US, voting is underway for the 47th president, with Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in a fierce contest. US agencies warned of Russian disinformation campaigns aimed at undermining the electoral process.

November 6 Donald Trump secured a major victory in the 2024 US elections, with the Republican Party gaining control of the Senate by flipping two Democratic seats in West Virginia and Ohio. Trump's campaign focused on economic revival, national security, and law enforcement reforms. Meanwhile, PM Modi congratulated Trump on his "spectacular victory," expressing enthusiasm about future collaboration. In India, a 23-year-old man was arrested in Pune for his role in the Baba Siddique assassination plot. In Imphal East, miscreants attacked villages and planted a bomb, but no casualties were reported.

November 7 Truecaller is under investigation by the IT department for alleged transfer pricing violations. Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet, accused a senior minister of pressuring businesses to promote PM Modi's initiatives on social media. Renowned educationist Dinanath Batra, known for integrating Indian culture into education, passed away at 84. Shah Rukh Khan received a death threat, with the man whose phone was used claiming it was stolen. Meanwhile, Donald Trump is finalizing his 2025 Cabinet, with names like Elon Musk and Mike Pompeo under consideration.